Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Director Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPETGet Free Report) Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Trio Petroleum stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -8.84. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPETGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.