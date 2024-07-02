Truist Financial Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $123.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $132.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

