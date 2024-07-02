UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
UFP Technologies Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of UFPT opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $290.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.05.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
