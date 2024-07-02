United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

