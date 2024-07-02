United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $785.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $796.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $640.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.32. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

