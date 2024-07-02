United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,737. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

