United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,317. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

