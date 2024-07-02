UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.92. The stock had a trading volume of 248,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

