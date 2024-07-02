Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 129.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 41,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

