Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Upwork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 0.7 %

UPWK opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 288,330 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 143.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.