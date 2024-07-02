Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

