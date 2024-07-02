Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.16.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

