Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.26% of Gibraltar Industries worth $222,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

