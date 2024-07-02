Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $215,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

