Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $233,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of TGTX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

