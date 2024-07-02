Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 220,049 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $219,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 94,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.