Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Andersons worth $228,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8,577.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

