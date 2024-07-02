Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.60% of AAR worth $234,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in AAR by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 20.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 39.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,625 shares of company stock worth $4,755,747. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE AIR opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

