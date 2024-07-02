Vanguard Group Inc. Has $220.66 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.85% of Certara worth $220,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Certara by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Certara Stock Down 1.5 %

CERT opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

