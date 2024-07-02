Vanguard Group Inc. Has $226.01 Million Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Park National worth $226,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park National by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Down 0.1 %

PRK opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.59.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

