Vanguard Group Inc. Has $231.13 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $231,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in CAE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Trading Down 0.4 %

CAE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.