Vanguard Group Inc. Has $238.68 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.59% of Strategic Education worth $238,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

