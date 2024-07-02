Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.69% of PowerSchool worth $224,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,487 shares of company stock worth $6,782,745 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.