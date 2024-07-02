Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $501.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $454.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

