Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $501.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

