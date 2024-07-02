Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Boosted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,618,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,028. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.