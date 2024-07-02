Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Boosted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,618,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,028. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
