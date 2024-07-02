Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of IVOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,430. The stock has a market cap of $847.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

