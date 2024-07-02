Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 186,897 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 145.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,897 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Allstate worth $54,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 64,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,773. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

