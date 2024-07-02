Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 204,285 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 204,285 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Matador Resources worth $54,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,064,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 123,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Read Our Latest Report on MTDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.