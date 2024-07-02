Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 227,395 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,395 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Cadence Bank worth $51,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 35,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

