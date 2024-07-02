Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233,285 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of Valvoline worth $47,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 381,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 176.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.4 %

VVV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,951. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

