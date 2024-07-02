Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 397,424 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397,424 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.67% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $60,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

APAM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 18,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

