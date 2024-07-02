Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of CACI International worth $46,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.64.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.15. 11,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,597. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.57. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $439.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

