Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Skyline Champion worth $68,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SKY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,968. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

