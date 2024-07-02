Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of AAON worth $46,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AAON by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 106,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in AAON by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.