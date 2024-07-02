Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.91% of STAG Industrial worth $63,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 70,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

