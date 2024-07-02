Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $149.87 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830,005 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy accounts for 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Kosmos Energy worth $149,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

