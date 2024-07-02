Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $44.71 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of AGNC Investment worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 1,230,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

