Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $46.93 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of United Bankshares worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. 10,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,213. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

