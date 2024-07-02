Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $52.69 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 984,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Rush Enterprises worth $52,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after buying an additional 161,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,704,000 after buying an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after buying an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,364,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,849. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

