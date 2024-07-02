Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $54.29 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 637,853 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.72% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $54,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,192. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

