Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $62.70 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of IQVIA worth $62,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.45. 28,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

