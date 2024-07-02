Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Signet Jewelers worth $45,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,010. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

