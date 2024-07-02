Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $92.14 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 669,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 729,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,471. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -98.65, a PEG ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,325 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,361. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

