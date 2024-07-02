Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 111,197 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of First American Financial worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 35.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 569,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 212,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. 20,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

