Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 16,095 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $50,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,971,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COKE stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $1,114.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.12 and a 200-day moving average of $897.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $614.22 and a 12 month high of $1,134.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

