Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 248,111 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,111 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $196,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in DexCom by 27.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 43,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in DexCom by 28.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 119,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,316. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

