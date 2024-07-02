Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 4,701,460 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 580.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701,460 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.42% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $57,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 165,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.88 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

