Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 504,421 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,421 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.15% of Constellium worth $68,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 43,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

