Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 988,435 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,435 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Janus International Group worth $79,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 370,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

